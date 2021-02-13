NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $26.68. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
