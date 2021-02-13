NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $26.68. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 14,649 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

