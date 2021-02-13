NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Up 321.1% in January

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the January 14th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NTN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 2,919,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.