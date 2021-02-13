Observer (OBSR) Trading 46.9% Higher This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Observer has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.75 or 0.01100446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058270 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.83 or 0.05749806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.