Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $5.72 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00012024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00426486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,157 coins and its circulating supply is 562,841 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

