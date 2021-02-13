Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Friday. 85,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

