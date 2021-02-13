OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

