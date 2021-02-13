Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0715 on Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

