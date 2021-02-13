Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.08 million and $47.24 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 84.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.68 or 0.01105022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.73 or 0.05814204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019561 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,324,678 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

