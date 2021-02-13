P. Michael Miller Sells 23,990 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,171.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $19,819.79.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 95,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.