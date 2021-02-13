Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.