Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of PGPHF stock traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,273.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,052.55. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $535.00 and a 1-year high of $1,277.87.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

