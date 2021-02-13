Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. Peak Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

