Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. Peak Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
Peak Fintech Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.