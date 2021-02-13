Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.25

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.25 and traded as low as $45.89. Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 121,017 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.78 million and a PE ratio of 155.00.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

