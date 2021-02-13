PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.75. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 70,404 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

About PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

