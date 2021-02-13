Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 107.6% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.92 or 0.01109014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.92 or 0.05736564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019470 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

