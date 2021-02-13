Polis Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $57,334.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.