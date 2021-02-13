Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.84. 859,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

