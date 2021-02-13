Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.00. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity line of credit; commercial loans, such as construction lines of credit, land acquisition and development, and vehicle and equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, letters of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as mortgage loans; and credit card and debit card security services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.