PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 416.3% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.20. 26,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,811. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

