PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
