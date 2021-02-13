PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

