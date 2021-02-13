Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,309. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

