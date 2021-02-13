Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars.

