Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Up 10%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.95. 229,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 107,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

