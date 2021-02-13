Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. 2,571,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,247. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

