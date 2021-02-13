Revathi Advaithi Sells 24,214 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,889. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 43.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $387,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

