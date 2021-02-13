REVV Hits One Day Volume of $1.84 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. REVV has a market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

