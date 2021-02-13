Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

SAND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,991,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,785. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.