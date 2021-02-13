Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 272,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,708. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

