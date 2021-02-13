Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 78.5%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 14th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 9,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

AINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

