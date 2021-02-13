Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Grows By 289.3%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 289.3% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

