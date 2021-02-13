Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Grows By 289.3%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 289.3% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
