Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Decreases By 83.3%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elemental Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. Elemental Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

ELEMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

