Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Drops By 76.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 2,016,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Hello Pal International
