Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Drops By 76.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 2,016,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

