Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 78.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE HPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 92,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,933. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

