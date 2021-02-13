Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Declines By 78.3%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MGTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 13,460,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
