Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Declines By 78.3%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 13,460,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.