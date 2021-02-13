Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 71.4%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Network International stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,386. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Several research firms have commented on NWITY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

