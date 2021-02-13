Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Declines By 68.8%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,947. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

