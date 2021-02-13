Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 8.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.86 and last traded at $162.71. Approximately 970,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,370,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

Several analysts have commented on SI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

