Social Send (SEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $799,859.84

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Social Send has a total market cap of $799,859.84 and $328.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

