Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.30. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 23,766 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$67.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23.

Get Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) alerts:

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.