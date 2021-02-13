Squorum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Squorum has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. One Squorum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squorum has a market capitalization of $71,735.69 and $39.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Squorum alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00362135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.19 or 0.03716934 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004394 BTC.

About Squorum

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

Buying and Selling Squorum

Squorum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.