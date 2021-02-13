SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 15.7%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was down 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,728,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,435% from the average daily volume of 112,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.