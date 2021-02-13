Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 3,977 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,259. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Hillman Co. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,904,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

