The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AZEK stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. 1,979,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.
In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
The AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.
