The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. 8,812,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,191. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

