The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 4,036,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

