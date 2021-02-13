UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Down 3%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)’s stock price dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 121,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 202,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.31 million and a PE ratio of -41.75.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

