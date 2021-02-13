Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,101,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,478,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The stock has a market cap of $855.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 102.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

