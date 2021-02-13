Viad (NYSE:VVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 223,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The stock has a market cap of $751.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Viad has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

