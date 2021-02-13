Viad (NYSE:VVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. 223,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,444. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $751.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

