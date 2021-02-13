VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading Up 8.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 172,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 65,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.38 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

